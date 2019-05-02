Daron Malakian confirms delay of System Of A Down album

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down fans who are hoping for the arrival of the band’s next album before the end of the decade may be waiting a little longer than they’d hoped, Live For Live Music reports.

Earlier this week, the Armenian-American hard rock band’s guitarist, Daron Malakian, revealed that their first studio effort since 2005’s Hypnotize is still nowhere close to hitting the shelves. It’s worth noting that the band is still active and scheduled to perform at numerous events in 2019, including the inaugural Sonic Temple Music Festival and Chicago Open Air.

“I’m the main writer for System of a Down, so when there’s talk about maybe making an album, a lot of that kind of comes down on my shoulders to produce that album,” Malakain admitted in the interview, in which he also discusses new music via his other band, Scars on Broadway.

He admits that some of the material included on Scars on Broadway’s 2018 album, "Dictator", was initially penned for System of a Down. When nothing ended up happening with S.O.D., Malakain ended up using those songs for Scars’ album, even though System had spent time rehearsing the album’s opening track, “Lives”.

Malakain continued in stating, “System of a Down doesn’t seem like we’re really coming together and making an album. So, I can’t sit on the songs forever … There was a time that I was waiting and rooting for it and hoping it happens, but … I’m kinda really happy with what I’m doing with Scars.”

With no new album on the horizon for System of a Down, the band’s fans continue to undergo the same struggles experienced by Guns N’ Roses fans, who spent years waiting for the arrival of "Chinese Democracy" before it finally arrived in 2008. So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice.