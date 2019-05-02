// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

VivaCell-MTS unveils a new offer for May holidays

May 2, 2019 - 11:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS has unveiled an offer ahead of the May holidays for the period from May 1 till 31, which lets you buy a mobile device in the company's service centers for AMD 50 000 and more by installment through Inecobank and pay 0% annual interest rate and 0% service fee for the first 12 months.

Conditions

Down payment: 0%

Annual interest rate (within the first 12 months): 0%

Annual interest rate (within the following 24 months): 18%

Monthly service fee (within the first 12 months): 0%

Monthly service fee (within the following 24 months): 0.8%

Payment period: 36 months

