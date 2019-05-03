// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Daron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in Armenia

May 3, 2019 - 13:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian has said that the bandwere most proud of themselves when they performed in Armenia back in 2015, Consequence of Sound says.

"I think we were most proud of the band when we did the show in Armenia for the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide, playing for our people, and so many people showing up," the artist said.

"I think that was a really emotional thing for everybody in the band."

System Of A Down, who are all descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide, performed live in Armenia for the first time to mark the 100th anniversary of the atrocity.

The band's concert in Armenian’s capital Yerevan on April 23, 2015 closed their Wake Up The Souls Tour, a month-long world tour to commemorate the Genocide, which saw the slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Turks in 1915.

Cultural diplomacy as a driver of Armenia’s economy

ICAE2018 proves a success

