Armenia defense chief, OSCE envoy discuss border situation
May 3, 2019 - 16:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and along the Nagorno Karabakh contact line on Friday, May 3.
Tonoyan expressed his concern over the recent ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan, which left an Armenian soldier wounded.
Kasprzyk, meanwhile, unveiled the upcoming issues of the negotiation process to the Minister of Defense.
Azerbaijani troops have recently opened fire on a bread truck in one of the Armenian positions along the Nagorno Karabakh contact line, damaging the body of the vehicle as a result. According to a statement from the Artsakh (Karabakh) Defense Ministry, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been implementing engineering work along the contact line, at the same time increasing the number of ceasefire violations.
