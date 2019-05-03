Tehran says no looming war between U.S., Iran
May 3, 2019 - 17:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he believed no military confrontation between Iran and the United States is imminent and stressed that accidents like lack of communication with Iranian forces controlling the Strait of Hormuz could lead to conflict, IRNA reports.
The Independent's journalist, Negar Mortazavi, released Thursday, May 2 a summary of her recent talk with the Iranian foreign minister at Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.
In the conversation, Zarif sees no possible war between the U.S. and Iran as imminent but says that the lack of communication between the American ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf with Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) which is in charge of controlling the strategic strait on Iranian side might result in military confrontation.
IRGC, a major part of Iran's official Armed Forces, was listed by the U.S. on terrorist organizations.
Zarif tried to highlight the consequences of such move when it comes to the oil lifeline in the Persian Gulf.
The Iranian minister described lack of communication with IRGC as an 'accident' the other instance of which was the detention of U.S. Navy boats in the Persian Gulf in 2016.
The incidents, however, were handled by Zarif and his then American counterpart John Kerry who were in touch directly following the nuclear deal that was signed with other permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany.
Foreign Minister Zarif had also told the media in the past, that he had the authority to make prisoners swap deals with the U.S., but the swap would not include Europeans, the Independent added.
Commenting on his interview with the Fox News in New York, Zarif argued that speaking to the other side is sometimes important, according to the Independent.
In the interview, the Iranian foreign minister warned about the consequences of the 'B-Team' efforts, referring to the Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and United Arab Emirates Prince Bin Zayed who are trying to exert a great influence on Trump's policies toward Iran.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian sappers demine 25,000 square meters in Syria Armenian sappers in Syria have cleared an area of 25,290 square meters from mines since February 19.
Brain scans show promise in spotting suicidal thoughts The method begins with a sophisticated piece of equipment: a functional MRI. With fMRI you see a picture of the brain's activity.
Deleting one gene "may completely prevent pancreatic cancer" The NCI estimate that in 2019 there will be 56,770 new cases of pancreatic cancer and 45,750 deaths resulting from it.
Armenia defense chief, OSCE envoy discuss border situation Kasprzyk, meanwhile, unveiled the upcoming issues of the negotiation process to the Minister of Defense.