Zero hour nears as Syrian army prepares to launch major offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - Zero hour is approaching the northwestern region of Syria as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies prepare to storm several areas along the southern part of the demilitarized zone, Al-Masdar News reports.

Speaking from the front-lines in northern Hama, a Syrian Army source told Al-Masdar last night that the military has made their final preparations and should be launching the operation within the next few days.

Some of the factors that might influence the Syrian Army’s high command to postpone the offensive, however, are the weather and the ongoing Russian-Turkish talks in northern Aleppo.

According to the Syrian Army source, the high command will not give the go-ahead to launch the attack if the weather conditions are poor; this is likely due to visibility issues that might ground their air force during the charge.

Furthermore, the Russian and Turkish armed forces are currently in talks about establishing a safe zone in the northern region of the Aleppo Governorate.

The Russian military is attempting to disuade the Turkish Armed Forces from launching an operation to seize the Tal Rifa’at area, as this would create more issues in northern Aleppo.

Once the green light is given to the Syran Army to launch the offensive, they will strive to capture the demilitarized zone region that stretches from the Al-Ghaab Plain to the Abu Dhuhour Crossing.