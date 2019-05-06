Moscow plane fire: Pashinyan sends condolences to Putin

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin after a passenger plane crash-landed at a Moscow airport on Sunday, May 5.

Pashinyan expressed solidarity on behalf of himself and the Armenian people, wishing strength to the families of those who dies or were hurt.

Aeroflot flight SU 1492 skidded down the runway at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, its rear section ablaze and spilling thick, black smoke.

Forty-one people, including at least 2 people, on board the Russian aircraft were killed.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan revealed earlier that no Armenians were among the casualties of the crash.