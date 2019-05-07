In Armenia, significantly more boys than girls were born in 2018
May 7, 2019 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 19,252 boys and 17,322 girls were born in Armenia in 2018, data provided by the National Statistical Service reveal.
There are now about 111 males to 100 females in Armenia, whereas the 105:100 ratio is considered by experts to be the natural level.
The most popular names for girls were Nare, Maria, Mane, Mari, Arpi, while boys were chiefly named David, Narek, Hayk, Tigran and Mark.
17,969 girls and 19,731 boys were born in Armenia in 2017։
