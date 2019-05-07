// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

In Armenia, significantly more boys than girls were born in 2018

In Armenia, significantly more boys than girls were born in 2018
May 7, 2019 - 11:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - 19,252 boys and 17,322 girls were born in Armenia in 2018, data provided by the National Statistical Service reveal.

There are now about 111 males to 100 females in Armenia, whereas the 105:100 ratio is considered by experts to be the natural level.

The most popular names for girls were Nare, Maria, Mane, Mari, Arpi, while boys were chiefly named David, Narek, Hayk, Tigran and Mark.

17,969 girls and 19,731 boys were born in Armenia in 2017։

 Top stories
Armenia’s military spending grew 33% in 2017-2018: SIPRIArmenia’s military spending grew 33% in 2017-2018: SIPRI
Armenia is among the 10 countries with the biggest military burden, with military spending making up 4.8% of the country’s GDP.
Armenians worldwide commemorate 104th anniversary of GenocideArmenians worldwide commemorate 104th anniversary of Genocide
104 years have passed since the beginning of the Genocide, one of the most horrible and shameful pages in the history of humanity.
Bloomberg: Why you should go to Bloomberg: Why you should go to "electric" Armenia now
Bloomberg's new article features 15 photos of things to do and experience in the "electric" country.
Powerful torchlight procession will mark Armenian Genocide anniv.Powerful torchlight procession will mark Armenian Genocide anniv.
This annual procession is the symbolic part of the struggle for the global recognition of the mass killings.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
WikiLeaks: U.S. Embassy in Armenia ordered a mobile forensics device
Armenia named The Economist’s Country of the Year
New postage stamp celebrates Armenian animated films
Armenia looks to ban plastic bags from 2022
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Syrian army attacks militant stronghold with new missile system The Syrian Arab Army has yet to storm the jihadist positions in Kabani but the offensive is set to commence in the next few days.
Iran says will "overcome psychological warfare" of rivals Iran will overcome psychological warfare of the enemies, Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on May 7.
Ameriabank, Citibank, ADB seal deal to expand cooperation The new facility will secure better and more competitive terms for Ameriabank’s clients engaged in foreign trade.
Brain scans reveal "pokémon region" in adults who played as kids More importantly, this charming research method has given us new insight into how the brain organizes visual information.