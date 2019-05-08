Armenia PM: Azerbaijan has been preparing for war in past 25 years
May 8, 2019 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has been intensively preparing for war in the last 25 years, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference when asked about the situation on the front line in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
According to the PM, if "shots are registered daily, it doesn't matter if there are many of them or few, it means that "we are in a state of war, in a half-war situation."
"On certain days in the past 2 months, tensions have been observed, but on the whole, stability and calm that have been preserved," Pashinyan said.
"You know that a communication channel has been established between (President of Azerbaijan Ilham) Aliyev and myself, and now I am trying to understand what is happening.
"We share information and concerns. I hope we can understand the situation, what is happening and why."
Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said earlier on Wednesday that when Azerbaijan opens fire against Armenian soldiers on the border or along the line of contact in Nagorno, the Armenian side responds in kind“very strictly”.
