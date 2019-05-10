Arsenal face dilemma over Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Azerbaijan trip

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal face a dilemma over whether to apply for a visa for Armenian midfielderHenrikh Mkhitaryan after reaching the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku, the BBC says.

Mkhitaryan has missed games in Azerbaijan for Arsenal and former club Dortmund in recent years. There are no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan because of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The all-English final is scheduled for 29 May.

While playing for Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Mkhitaryan, 30, did not travel for a Europa League tie against Azerbaijan Premier League side Gabala because of security concerns.

And he also missed Arsenal's 3-0 Europa League win at FK Qarabag in October, with manager Unai Emery saying "he cannot travel here", despite UEFA offering their support over a visa application.

When asked if Mkhitaryan would travel to Azerbaijan to play in the final should Arsenal reach that stage, Emery has previously said: "It's a long time for us to arrive at the final.

"We are working to prepare for the next matches."