Arsenal face dilemma over Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Azerbaijan trip
May 10, 2019 - 10:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal face a dilemma over whether to apply for a visa for Armenian midfielderHenrikh Mkhitaryan after reaching the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku, the BBC says.
Mkhitaryan has missed games in Azerbaijan for Arsenal and former club Dortmund in recent years. There are no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan because of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
The all-English final is scheduled for 29 May.
While playing for Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Mkhitaryan, 30, did not travel for a Europa League tie against Azerbaijan Premier League side Gabala because of security concerns.
And he also missed Arsenal's 3-0 Europa League win at FK Qarabag in October, with manager Unai Emery saying "he cannot travel here", despite UEFA offering their support over a visa application.
When asked if Mkhitaryan would travel to Azerbaijan to play in the final should Arsenal reach that stage, Emery has previously said: "It's a long time for us to arrive at the final.
"We are working to prepare for the next matches."
Photo. Getty Images
Top stories
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian has taken the 10th spot FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide.
The elite players of the chess world have moved to the German cities of Karlsruhe and Baden Baden for the Grenke Chess Classic.
Wrestler Karen Aslanyan has won bronze the European Wrestling Championships in Romania’s capital Bucharest.
The Armenian player will return to the Turkish Besiktas, from which Willem II had rented him in August 2018
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
People will be drinking more in the next decade: study Drinking has been associated with all kinds of health risks, including liver disease, heart disease, and several kinds of cancers
Moscow pledges to actively assist Baku, Yerevan in Karabakh process May 12 marks the 25th anniversary since the ceasefire agreement signed by representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Karabakh.
Brain area where value decisions are made identified Neurobiologists have pinpointed the brain area responsible for value decisions that are made based on past experiences.
France pledges to continue fight for justice alongside Armenia Macron confirmed that France will every year mark the Armenian Genocide as a national day on April 24.