Armenia, Chile abolish visas for holders of diplomatic passports

PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Friday, May 10 approved a draft law abolishing visas for holders of diplomatic and official passports between Armenia and Chile.

The document reminds that the Chamber of Deputies of Chile on April 24, 2015 adopted a resolution recognizing and condemning Armenian Genocide.

A year later, Chilean lawmakers approved another bill slamming Azerbaijan’s aggression against Nagorno Karabakh during the Four-Day War and urged Baku to stop escalating the situation.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Artsakh (Karabakh) which left hundreds dead on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.