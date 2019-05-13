Two Saudi oil tankers attacked near UAE waters
May 13, 2019 - 11:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Saudi Arabia said on Monday, May 13 that two Saudi oil tankers were among vessels targeted by a “sabotage attack” off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, condemning it as an attempt to undermine the security of global crude supplies.
The UAE said on Sunday that four commercial vessels were sabotaged near Fujairah emirate, one of the world’s largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz. It did not say who was behind the operation, which took place amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.
Iran’s foreign ministry called the incidents “worrisome and dreadful” and asked for an investigation into the matter.
The strait, a vital global oil and gas shipping route, separates the Gulf states and Iran, which has been embroiled in an escalating war of words with the United States over sanctions and the U.S. military’s presence in the region.
Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude futures trading at $70.98 a barrel at 0618 GMT.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in a statement that one of the two Saudi vessels attacked was on its way to be loaded with Saudi crude from Ras Tanura port for delivery to state-owned Saudi Aramco’s customers in the United States.
The attack did not lead to any casualties or an oil spill but caused significant damage to the vessels’ structures, said the statement.
INTERTANKO, an association of independent tanker owners and operators, said in a note that it has seen pictures showing that “at least two ships have holes in their sides due to the impact of a weapon”.
Trading and shipping sources identified the Saudi vessels as Bahri-owned very large crude carrier (VLCC) tanker Amjad and crude tanker Al Marzoqah. Bahri did not respond to a request for comment.
