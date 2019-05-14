// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Artsakh parliamentary delegation will arrive in Yerevan

May 14, 2019 - 12:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) lawmakers head by parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan will arrive in Yerevan on Tuesday, May 14.

During the three-day working visit, the Presidents of the National Assemblies of both countries will meet in the Armenian capital for a session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

