Artsakh parliamentary delegation will arrive in Yerevan
May 14, 2019 - 12:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) lawmakers head by parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan will arrive in Yerevan on Tuesday, May 14.
During the three-day working visit, the Presidents of the National Assemblies of both countries will meet in the Armenian capital for a session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.
