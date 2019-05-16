// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Bookmakers believe Mkhitaryan won't travel to Azerbaijan

May 16, 2019 - 15:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bookmakers mostly believe that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel to Azerbaijan for the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

They are more or less certain that Arsenal will not try and risk any political scenario and will keep Henrikh Mkhitaryan back in London when they travel to Baku, Football Fan Base says.

Uefa, meanwhile, are set to confirm in the next 24 hours whether they will meet the security requirements requested by Arsenal to ensure Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan can play in the Europa League Final.

The Gunners have sought additional measures to guarantee the 30-year-old’s safety amid ongoing political tensions between Azerbaijan, which will stage the showpiece match, and neighbouring Armenia, Mkhitaryan’s birthplace.

There are currently no diplomatic relations between the two countries due to a conflict over Nagorno Karabakh but Mkhitaryan will be given special dispensation to receive a visa.

This was also the case for Arsenal’s Europa League group stage game against Qarabag last October but a decision was taken against him travelling to Baku on security grounds.

