Armenia's Srbuk fails to qualify for Eurovision Grand Final

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Srbuk opened Eurovision song contest's second leg of semi-finals on Thursday, May 16 but despite a powerful performance failed to make it to the Grand Final.

The competition took place in Israel.

The Armenian singer even walked off at the end of her performance in a dramatic climax, a nod to the title of her song, "Walking Out."

The following countries have reached Saturday's Grand Final:

1. Malta

2. Albania

3. Czech Republic

4. Germany

5. Russia

6. Denmark

7. San Marino

8. North Macedonia

9. Sweden

10. Slovenia

11. Cyprus

12. Netherlands

13. Greece

14. Israel

15. Norway

16. United Kingdom

17. Iceland

18. Estonia

19. Belarus

20. Azerbaijan

21. France

22. Italy

23. Serbia

24. Switzerland

25. Australia

26. Spain