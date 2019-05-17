Armenia's Srbuk fails to qualify for Eurovision Grand Final (video)
May 17, 2019 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Srbuk opened Eurovision song contest's second leg of semi-finals on Thursday, May 16 but despite a powerful performance failed to make it to the Grand Final.
The competition took place in Israel.
The Armenian singer even walked off at the end of her performance in a dramatic climax, a nod to the title of her song, "Walking Out."
The following countries have reached Saturday's Grand Final:
1. Malta
2. Albania
3. Czech Republic
4. Germany
5. Russia
6. Denmark
7. San Marino
8. North Macedonia
9. Sweden
10. Slovenia
11. Cyprus
12. Netherlands
13. Greece
14. Israel
15. Norway
16. United Kingdom
17. Iceland
18. Estonia
19. Belarus
20. Azerbaijan
21. France
22. Italy
23. Serbia
24. Switzerland
25. Australia
26. Spain
