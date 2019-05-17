Robert Pattinson set to take over for Ben Affleck to play Batman
May 17, 2019 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Robert Pattinson will play the Caped Crusader in the upcoming The Batman flick slated for a June 25, 2021 release, The Daily Mail reports.
The 33-year-old British actor is the next in line to play the DC Comics superhero after Ben Affleck last played Bruce Wayne in 2017's Justice League.
Pattinson is in talks to play Batman in the Matt Reeves led project according to Variety on Thursday night.
Back in January it was reported that Ben Affleck was out of the project which he was originally set to star in, write, and direct.
According to Variety's sources negotiations are not fully complete but Pattinson is the top choice and the deal is expected to close shortly.
Pre-production on the Matt Reeves directed film is expected to begin this summer.
According to Deadline, the role may not only be Pattinson's for the taking as Nicholas Hoult is also atop the 'short list' for the coveted role.
Back in January, it was officially announced that Affleck would not be returning as the Caped Crusader as Deadline reported that The Batman will focus on a 'younger Bruce Wayne.'
Affleck made his DC Extended Universe (DCEU) debut as the Caped Crusader in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, while making a cameo in 2016's Suicide Squad and then starring in 2017's Justice League.
Affleck was originally slated to co-write the script for The Batman with former DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns, while also directing and starring as the title character.
