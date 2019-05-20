Demonstrators block access to courts across Armenia
May 20, 2019 - 10:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Demonstrators have blocked entrances to all the courts in Armenia since early Monday, May 20 morning after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged them to take to the streets again in a live message on Sunday.
The Prime Minister is expected to address the nation at noon.
Pashinyan’s call for blocking the court entrances came after a judge ordered the release of Second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan from prison as an investigation into a criminal case over an 11-year crackdown continues in the country.
Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering.
The first case is related to the crackdown on civilians who were protesting the results of the presidential election in March 2008. At the time, ten people were killed in clashes between protesters and the police, about 200 were injured.
Kocharyan was first arrested and released in summer of 2018, but was incarcerated again on December 7 of that year.
Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan and his predecessor Arkadi Ghukasyan had submitted a motion to the court, guaranteeing that Kocharyan, when freed, will not hinder the investigation of the case and will not refrain from appearing in court.
Top stories
As the world awaits the announcement of the 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate, nominations open for the 2020 edition.
Armenia is among the 10 countries with the biggest military burden, with military spending making up 4.8% of the country’s GDP.
104 years have passed since the beginning of the Genocide, one of the most horrible and shameful pages in the history of humanity.
Bloomberg's new article features 15 photos of things to do and experience in the "electric" country.
Partner news
Latest news
Expert: Armenia PM falling back on populism Schenkkan accused Pashinyan of populism after he called on the people to block access to courts across the country.
Turkish-backed rebels "suffer big losses in Hama" Upon arrival, the Turkish-backed rebels attempted to reclaim these lost areas near the key town of Kafr Naboudeh.
Pashinyan stops by a court in Yerevan, chats with demonstrators The PM observed the situation and left almost immediately, promising to provide more details at noon.
President: Court system too must reflect Armenians’ will President Armen Sarkissian urged Armenians to maintain peace, adhere to the Constitution and the laws.