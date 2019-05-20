President: Court system too must reflect Armenians’ will

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has issued a statement after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged Armenians to take to the streets and block entrances to courts across the country.

“The fact that democratic processes in the Republic of Armenia are irreversible should not raise doubts in either Armenia or its borders,” the President said.

“By the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, power belongs to the people.

“Consequently, branches of government - legislative, executive and judicial - must reflect the collective will of the people of Armenia and serve their constitutional goals.

“Therefore, I urge all the citizens of Armenia, regardless of their social and political position, to maintain peace, adhere to the Constitution and the laws.”

Demonstrators have blocked entrances to all the courts in Armenia since early Monday, May 20 morning after Pashinyan in a live address on Sunday urged them to take to the streets.