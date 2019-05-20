Smokers reportedly have higher risk for multiple strokes
May 20, 2019 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Smokers who have a stroke are much more likely to have another one if they don’t quit or at least cut back, a Chinese study suggests, according to Reuters.
Smoking has long been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and serious cardiac events like heart attacks and strokes. But the new study sheds light on how smoking influences the risk of a second stroke in patients who already had one.
Among the 3,069 stroke survivors in the study, 1,475, or 48 percent, were current smokers and another nine percent were former smokers.
Among the current smokers, 908, or 62 percent, managed to quit within a few months after their stroke.
As expected, smokers had a higher risk of a second stroke than people who never smoked at all, even if they managed to quit after their first stroke. However, smokers who did quit after that first stroke were 29 percent less likely to have a second one than people who kept smoking.
“Smoking after a stroke has the same effects on the body as before the first stroke,” said Allan Hackshaw, a researcher at University College London in the U.K. who wasn’t involved in the study.
“It can lead to problems with blood flow in the brain, and contribute to clots being formed in the blood vessels - and either of these increase the chance of having a stroke,” Hackshaw said by email. “Cutting back would reduce the risk a bit, but the study shows that quitting completely has a large reduction in the risk of a second stroke.”
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian PM congratulates Ukraine's new President Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky on assuming the office of President.
Sweden wants Assange to be detained in absentia Assange, who denies the accusation, was arrested in London last month after spending seven years inside the embassy.
Breakthrough treatment could make cancer "manageable" The first drugs designed to stop cancer cells becoming resistant to treatment may be available within the next decade.
Pashinyan urges demonstrators to restore access to Armenian courts Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.