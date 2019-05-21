George RR Martin teases what’s next after "Game of Thrones"
May 21, 2019 - 13:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The TV adaptation of "A Song of Ice and Fire" might be over, but its author George RR Martin says he’s still hard at work on finishing the book series behind HBO’s adaptation. In a blog post published Monday, May , the author said “I’m still here, and I’m still busy,” adding that he’s currently hard at work on a number of TV shows, short films, feature projects, a video game, and of course the next entry in the series of books, The Verge reports.
After season six of the show overtook his published work, there’s been plenty of speculation about how closely the endings of the TV show and books will match one another. Martin doesn’t go into too many specifics, but suggests that there’ll be both similarities and differences. Not only are the books able to be longer than a TV show with a set number of episodes, he says, but the books also contain numerous characters that either never appeared in the show, or who have survived long after their on-screen counterparts have been killed off. Martin says there’ll be a “butterfly effect” at work, as the implications of these changes grow over the course of his story.
One detail Martin refuses to be drawn on is when the next entry in the book series, "The Winds of Winter", will actually be released. “I won’t say when, I’ve tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself… but I will finish it,” the writer says, referring to the deadline he missed in 2015 that allowed the show to overtake the books.
Outside of his books, TV shows, and films, Martin also teases his involvement in an upcoming video game. He doesn’t offer too many details on what it is or who’s developing it, but he does confirm that it’s being developed “out of Japan.” Back in March, Martin was rumored to be working with Dark Souls developer From Software on one of its upcoming games.
Top stories
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and artist Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child into the world.
"I think that was a really emotional thing for everybody in the band," the System Of A Down guitarist said.
Daron Malakian said their first studio effort since 2005’s Hypnotize is still nowhere close to hitting the shelves.
Kardashian West has shared her love for Armenian food with Vogue during her and husband Kanye West’s 73 questions interview.
Partner news
Latest news
Coffee helps develop healthy gut microbes, aids bowel movements There has been anecdotal evidence that coffee drinkers swear by their morning cup for normal morning bowel movements.
Family gets new home after living in metal container for 30 years Socially insecure families living in different Armenian provinces have been informed about being included in a housing program.
Lord Ara Darzi receives Japanese government award Lord Darzi received the honor in recognition of his contributions to global health and the development of medicine in Japan.
Islamic State ambushes Syrian troops in country's east The IS has ambushed a group of soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the eastern region of Syria.