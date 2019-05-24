Turkey seeks prison term for official over Armenian Genocide remarks
May 24, 2019 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish prosecutors have demanded a 17-year prison sentence for the Istanbul provincial head of the Republican People Party (CHP) over her social media posts about the Armenian Genocide between 2012 and 2014, Cumhuriyet newspaper reported.
The prosecutors accused Canan Kaftancıoğlu of insulting the president and other public officials, provoking hatred and animosity in society and terrorism propaganda over her posts on Twitter, Ahval says.
The investigation into Kaftancıoğlu, who the opposition say played a vital role in CHP’s victory on March 31 local elections in Istanbul, was launched in January 2018.
“By saying deep state in fact we add mysticism to the events and clear the state. The state committed those murders,” said the politician in one of the tweets the case refers to.
“The Armenian Genocide began on this day in history. We are commemorating our Armenian citizens who were massacred,” said another of the tweets.
One tweet that has in recent weeks been widely shared by pro-government accounts to denounce Kaftancıoğlu, was originally posted following the 2013 murder of three female Kurdish activists in Paris. Kaftancıoğlu shared the words of Sakine Cansız, a co-founder of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and one of the women who were shot dead.
“The history of the mankind starts with a woman. Humanity loses due to things done to women,” it said.
The prosecutors said in their indictment that this tweet was terrorism propaganda as it spread the words of a PKK member and denounced her death.
Kaftancıoğlu said in her testimony that she had posted all the tweets except the one on the Armenian genocide, Cumhuriyet said. The politician said other posts should be evaluated as criticism made according to her right to freedom of expression.
Top stories
"We should be resolute about condemning denigration of victims and justification of heinous crimes," the Minister said.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.
25 years ago, the trilateral Agreement on the cessation of fire and hostilities was signed by Artsakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Portillo maintained that the Armenian Genocide is an episode in history that has been silenced and hidden.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Latest news
Mkhitaryan's absence from UEL final raised in House of Commons Mkhitaryan will not travel to Baku over security concerns due to the tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Thousands of cancer diagnoses tied to a poor diet: study Your diet may have more impact on your cancer risk than you might think, a new study has found.
EU supports "comprehensive, far-reaching" judicial reform in Armenia They said they welcome the commitment by the government to pursue justice reform in accordance with the Constitution.
VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center launch 2019 housing project in Armenia The housing program gives low-income families an opportunity to build homes on their own and with the help of volunteers.