Mkhitaryan's absence from UEL final raised in House of Commons
May 24, 2019 - 11:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It is a scandal that Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the match of a lifetime next week because he is from Armenia and he fears for his safety at the Europa League final in Baku, British lawmaker Tom Watson told a discussion at the House of Commons on Thursday, May 23.
The 30-year-old will not travel with the squad to Baku over security concerns due to the tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny and managing director Vinai Venkatesham slammed UEFA for hosting the final in Baku.
"It's also a scandal that Arsenal fans with Armenian names are being denied visas to Azerbaijan. It shows a deeply ugly side to the beautiful game and is completely unacceptable," the lawmaker from UK's Labour Party said.
"UEFA’s inclusion and diversity policy says: "Everyone has the right to enjoy football, no matter who you are, where you are from or how you play." Countries that force players to choose between their sport and their safety, and discriminate against travelling fans, must not be allowed to host future events."
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be travelling with Arsenal for their Uefa Europa League final against Chelsea.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made it clear he wants Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play in the Europa League final.
Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said on May 10 that "many major sports events have been hosted in Azerbaijan."
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has missed games in Azerbaijan for Arsenal and former club Dortmund in recent years.
