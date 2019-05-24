Harvey Weinstein reaches $44 mln deal over alleged sexual misconduct
May 24, 2019 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Attorneys representing claims against Harvey Weinstein, his company and former associates have reached a $44 million settlement to resolve civil lawsuits over his alleged sexual misconduct, CNN reports.
The attorneys told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday they have a deal that will be paid by insurance policies -- not the disgraced movie mogul.
It allocates about $14 million for legal fees to Weinstein associates who are named as defendants in the lawsuits. The remaining $30 million will go to alleged victims, creditors and former employees of the Weinstein Co., a source with direct knowledge of the settlement says.
"We now have an economic agreement in principle that's supported by the plaintiffs, the [New York Attorney General's office], the defendants and all the insurers, that if approved will provide significant compensation to victims, creditors of the estate, and allow the parties to avoid years of costly, time consuming, and, you know, uncertain litigation on all sides," Adam Harris, the attorney for Bob Weinstein, told Judge Mary Walrath of the US Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington.
Bob Weinstein is a co-founder of Weinstein Company and brother to Harvey Weinstein.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Graduates of VivaStart program receive certificates VivaStart is aimed at the development of necessary skills among future professionals and creation of solid grounds for their careers.
Theresa May to resign as UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will quit as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a contest to decide a new prime minister.
Mkhitaryan's absence from UEL final raised in House of Commons Mkhitaryan will not travel to Baku over security concerns due to the tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.