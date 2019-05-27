// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Aram I: first step of complete Armenia is joining Artsakh to RA

May 27, 2019 - 13:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Aram I, the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia stated that the first implementation of the vision of complete and united Armenia is joining Artsakh to Armenia during his speech in the Antelias Cathedral.

“Homeland is a land and a people and their monolithic whole. And hence homeland is a sacred value; it the fortress of his people, the source of power and the guarantee of eternity. Preservation of Motherland, its strengthening and prosperity as well as loyalty to its general and supreme interests must become the core of life and the purpose of the work of each Armenian”, the Catholicos stated in his message.

He also stated that the precondition for a complete and united Armenia is the strengthening of current Armenia.

