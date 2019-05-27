150 technological enterprises with turnover of AMD 75 bln to be founded in Armenia within 5 years
May 27, 2019 - 16:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net -
During “My Step for Syunik Province” business forum, the Director of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises of Armenia, Karen Vardanyan announced that during 2019-2024, 150 technology enterprises with a total turnover of AMD 75 bln is expected to be founded in Armenia.
As a result of the implementation of the project 1500 workplaces will be opened in the field of higher technologies and 3000 more in related fields.
Vardanyan also announced that as a result of the initiative, the Armenian armed forces will be provided with 1000 operators of unmanned flying machines.
