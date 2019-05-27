// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

150 technological enterprises with turnover of AMD 75 bln to be founded in Armenia within 5 years

150 technological enterprises with turnover of AMD 75 bln to be founded in Armenia within 5 years
May 27, 2019 - 16:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net -

During “My Step for Syunik Province” business forum, the Director of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises of Armenia, Karen Vardanyan announced that during 2019-2024, 150 technology enterprises with a total turnover of AMD 75 bln is expected to be founded in Armenia.

As a result of the implementation of the project 1500 workplaces will be opened in the field of higher technologies and 3000 more in related fields.

Vardanyan also announced that as a result of the initiative, the Armenian armed forces will be provided with 1000 operators of unmanned flying machines.

 Top stories
VSCO files lawsuit against PicsArt over VSCO files lawsuit against PicsArt over "reverse engineered" filters
The suit focuses on 19 PicsArt filters that were supposedly “reverse engineered from VSCO’s filters.”
Yeva Hyusyan among Crunchbase's 50 female entrepreneursYeva Hyusyan among Crunchbase's 50 female entrepreneurs
CEO & Co-Founder of SoloLearn Yeva Hyusyan has made it to the list of 50 female entrepreneurs to watch in 2019.
PicsArt hits 130 mln monthly active users worldwide, attracts ChinesePicsArt hits 130 mln monthly active users worldwide, attracts Chinese
Nearly 80 percent of PicsArt’s users are under the age of 35 and those under 18 are driving most of its growth.
Yerevan named among world's 25 up-and-coming startup citiesYerevan named among world's 25 up-and-coming startup cities
The Armenian capital of Yerevan has been named one of 25 up-and-coming startup cities projected to grow into the hubs of the future
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s smart cribs sing a lullaby and tell a story

Bringing comfort, design and more

 Most popular in the section
Armenia aspires to be Silicon Valley of South Caucasus: EurasiaNet
Teamable, an Armenian startup, raises $5 mln and acquires Simppler
Sophia the Robot shares photo with Armenian PM
Startup created by Armenian Americans is now a 1.7 bn business
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Aram I: first step of complete Armenia is joining Artsakh to RA
Three Armenians included in list of world’s top 30 violinists
Armenian President: Armenian-Chinese relations have a history of millenniums