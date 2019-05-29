Nazarbayev to Pashinyan: there were never any issues between Kazakhstan and Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Kazakhstan’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev during his official visit to the capital, Nursultan, RA Government Information and Public Relations Department reports. Nazarbayev stated that there were never been any issues between Armenia and Kazakhstan and that the countries have always maintained good relations.

“During the recent years, trade levels between our countries have been increased while due to poor logistics it does suffer. We have goods to exchange: what you have we don’t and what we have you don’t, and hence we need to work towards this direction. You know that after some deep thoughts I made that decision. Once you reach my experience and my age you will be able to better understand me. I am sure that our relations with Armenia will keep being as good as they were before”, said Nazarbayev.

Pashinyan stated that he is certain that with the new president of Kazakhstan Armenia will keep having close and constructive relations, just as before.

“Yes, there are very good political relations between our countries however unfortunately in the economic field we have only little volumes. I think that now there is an opportunity to work towards improving that as there are new opportunities in the 21st century for all of us. And it is important that our countries, our nations, and our governments have a will to develop our relations, as during Soviet times we were tied as one nation and after the collapse of USSR, we both have been actually participating in all the joint projects in the post-Soviet region. We have very warm and close relations and your personal contribution to this is very measurable. And I hope and I am certain that this spirit will keep growing from now on as well”, said the Armenian PM.

Nikol Pashinyan and Nursultan Nazarbayev exchanged ideas regarding Armenian- Kazakh relations, and talked about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process, highlighting regional peace and stability.