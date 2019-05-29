Makunts: Project on vetting is almost ready
May 29, 2019 - 19:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The head of “My Step” alliance, Lilit Makunts announced that the project on vetting on RA judges is almost ready and will soon be presented to the public discussion.
“The process of developing the project has started months ago and is now in the conclusive stage and hence I suggest our colleagues from “Bright Armenia” and “Prosperous Armenia” to present any written suggestions and concerns within one week”, announced Makunts.
Earlier, the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan had announced about the necessity of laws on transitional justice and bringing judges to vetting.
Top stories
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Azerbaijan is holding major military drills on March 11-15 but has not notified the OSCE of such plans.
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said the contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been informal.
The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
Partner news
Latest news
Damage to state worth AMD 8․672 billion revealed in MD purchases during 3 months of 2019, AMD 2.488 billion already recovered