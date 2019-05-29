Makunts: Project on vetting is almost ready

PanARMENIAN.Net - The head of “My Step” alliance, Lilit Makunts announced that the project on vetting on RA judges is almost ready and will soon be presented to the public discussion.

“The process of developing the project has started months ago and is now in the conclusive stage and hence I suggest our colleagues from “Bright Armenia” and “Prosperous Armenia” to present any written suggestions and concerns within one week”, announced Makunts.

Earlier, the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan had announced about the necessity of laws on transitional justice and bringing judges to vetting.