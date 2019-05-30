Macron to Aliyev: France is committed to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
May 30, 2019 - 12:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - France is committed to the idea of peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict. The statement was made in the congratulatory message from Emmanuel Macron to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the national day on May 28.
“Allow me to highlight one more time a decisive, complete and impartial approach of France as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group to the commitment of a fair and long-term settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations”, reads Macron’s message as reported by Minval.az.
The French President also assured Aliyev that he is even more determined to “strengthen the Baku, Paris, and EU relations”.
