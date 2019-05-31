Armenia in the same group with Portugal, Italy and Spain at UEFA European Under-19 Championship

PanARMENIAN.Net - The draw of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final to be held in Armenia took place in Yerevan.

The players of the Armenian national team, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcos Pizzelli took part in the draw.

The participant 8 teams of the final were divided into 2 groups. The teams of Armenia, Portugal, Italy, and Spain were included in Group A.

The teams of Check Republic, Ireland, Norway and France are included in Group B.

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship final will be held on July 14-27. The current champion of the is Portugal which won Italy in 2018 with a score of 4:3.