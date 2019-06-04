// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Law on compensation of March 1 victims approved

June 4, 2019 - 22:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian National Parliament entirely approved the law on “Assistance to Victims During the Events of March 1-2, 2008 in Yerevan” by the second reading.

The project by NP vice-speakers, Alen Simonyan and Lena Nazaryan was approved unanimously.

According to the law, assistance will be provided to the person who has the status of a successor in the manner prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia of the individual who died as a result of the injury during the events of March 1, as well as to the person whose health received heavy or medium level damage. The form of support will be determined by the executive.

During the discussion of the project, changes were made in the proposal of the MP of “My Step” Alliance, Sisak Gabrielyan; the injured police representatives who were prosecuted during March 1 events will not benefit from the planned assistance in case the prosecution has not been interrupted on the grounds of justification.

