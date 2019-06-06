Jailed Armenian ex-lawmaker falls into coma
June 6, 2019 - 12:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former member of the Armenian parliament, retired Major General Manvel Grigoryan, who is currently in custody, has fallen into a coma. His condition has deteriorated dramatically, he has been transferred to a civilian medical facility.
On June 17, 2018, the National Security Service published video footage of special forces searching the mansion and recreation area belonging to the former lawmaker, retired general, ex-chairman of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union.
Hundreds of boxes with military T-shirts, socks, medicines, bandages collected by schoolchildren and various groups for military personnel during the April war in the Karabakh conflict zone of 2016, hundreds of boxes of condensed milk, pasta, tomato paste, sunflower oil, canned meat were found in the warehouse, as were hygiene products, toilet paper. Grigoryan is accused of illegal possession of weapons and embezzlement.
Grigoryan's lawyer Levon Baghdasaryan said his client was transferred to the hospital with complete loss of consciousness, Panorama.am reports.
He described the incident as “ill-treatment and torture against Manvel Grigoryan, with the country bearing responsibility for the consequences."
2 days earlier Grigoryan was taken back to prison from hospital against his will.
Hospital refutes jailed former lawmaker has gone into a coma Deputy director of Grigor Lusavorish medical center in Yerevan has refuted earlier media publications.
Bodies of climbers, 11 tonnes of rubbish collected in Everest clean-up A Nepal government expedition to Mount Everest has removed 11 tonnes of rubbish and four dead bodies from the mountain.
Council of Europe: Azerbaijan has not implemented priority recommendations ECRI recommended that the authorities create conditions under which a diverse and independent civil society can develop.
Armenia unveils WCIT 2019 Asian businessmen Aleksandr Yesayan has presented preparations for the WCIT 2019 and participation opportunities to the leaders of 60 companies.