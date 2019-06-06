Jailed Armenian ex-lawmaker falls into coma

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former member of the Armenian parliament, retired Major General Manvel Grigoryan, who is currently in custody, has fallen into a coma. His condition has deteriorated dramatically, he has been transferred to a civilian medical facility.

On June 17, 2018, the National Security Service published video footage of special forces searching the mansion and recreation area belonging to the former lawmaker, retired general, ex-chairman of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union.

Hundreds of boxes with military T-shirts, socks, medicines, bandages collected by schoolchildren and various groups for military personnel during the April war in the Karabakh conflict zone of 2016, hundreds of boxes of condensed milk, pasta, tomato paste, sunflower oil, canned meat were found in the warehouse, as were hygiene products, toilet paper. Grigoryan is accused of illegal possession of weapons and embezzlement.

Grigoryan's lawyer Levon Baghdasaryan said his client was transferred to the hospital with complete loss of consciousness, Panorama.am reports.

He described the incident as “ill-treatment and torture against Manvel Grigoryan, with the country bearing responsibility for the consequences."

2 days earlier Grigoryan was taken back to prison from hospital against his will.