Armenia unveils WCIT 2019 Asian businessmen

PanARMENIAN.Net - Upon the invitation of WITSA Chair Ivonne Chiu, UATE President Aleksandr Yesayanhas presented preparations for the WCIT 2019 and participation opportunities to the leaders of more than 60 Asian companies.

The president of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) paid a visit to Armenia in March this year with the group of businessmen, during which discussions also focused on the Yerevan conference.

Several topics were discussed at the meeting in Taipei: opportunities for participating in the Digitec 2019 exhibition in Yerevan in October, exhibition of the country’s IT industries in unified pavilions, the opportunities of listening to the world leaders of the industry.

"We notice a great interest from the Asian companies in the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology to be held in Yerevan. By bringing WCIT 2019 to our country, our main goal was to put Armenia on the IT global map to raise interests of investors and entrepreneurs. Our contacts with businessmen in different countries in recent months proves our hypothesis is actually in process," noted Alexandr Yessayan, President of the UATE.

The World Congress on Information Technologies was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). The local organizer of the event is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). WCIT 2019 is organized with the support of the Government of Armenia.

The congress brings together more than 2,000 high-level public and public sector representatives from over 60 countries, including heads of state, investors, startup founders, and academic thought leaders.