Buffon leaves Paris Saint-Germain after one season

PanARMENIAN.Net - Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will leave the club after just one season in the French capital when his contract expires at the end of the month, CNN reports.

Buffon, a 2006 World Cup winner with Italy, arrived in Paris last July after making 656 appearances during a 17-year stay at Juventus.

He made 17 league appearances for PSG in its title winning campaign but failed to add the Champions League to his otherwise perfect trophy cabinet after the French club crashed out against Manchester United.

The club tweeted a farewell message to the Italian Wednesday, thanking him for his services.

"A gentleman on and off the pitch and an extraordinary teammate. We wish you the best for the future," the tweet read.

Posting on his Instagram account, Buffon praised the club fans for making him so welcome during his short stay.

"Ernest Hemingway writes that there are only two places in the world where one can live happily: at home and in Paris," he wrote. "Paris, in some way, will always remain my home ... Allez Paris!"

He also revealed he opted not to accept a contract renewal offer and suggested he may return to Italy.

"Twelve months ago I arrived full of enthusiasm, welcomed by the incredible warmth of the fans. It was really moving. Thank you, once again, with all my heart.

"I leave enriched and satisfied by an experience that probably improved me and made me grow. Today ends my adventure out of Italy.

"Paris Saint-Germain proposed me to renew my contract but I did not feel to accept, driven by the desire to face new experiences."