Armenia Justice Minister resigns

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan has submitted his resignation, Zeynalyan himself revealed in a Facebook post.

"In this historic period for our people, accepting the mandate of the Minister was a super-responsible step, but one aimed at finding step-by-step solutions for legal issues that arose during my activity as a human rights defender," Zeynalyan said.

I am happy I took that step, and grateful to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for nominating me for the post of Minister of Justice, and to the Ministry's employees for their interesting, fruitful and responsible work.

I am grateful to international partners, civil society representatives for cooperation."

Zeynalyan first became Armenia's Justice Minister following the "velvet revolution" of April-May 2018 and was reappointed after the snap parliamentary elections of December 2018.