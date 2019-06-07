Armenia Justice Minister resigns
June 7, 2019 - 13:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan has submitted his resignation, Zeynalyan himself revealed in a Facebook post.
"In this historic period for our people, accepting the mandate of the Minister was a super-responsible step, but one aimed at finding step-by-step solutions for legal issues that arose during my activity as a human rights defender," Zeynalyan said.
I am happy I took that step, and grateful to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for nominating me for the post of Minister of Justice, and to the Ministry's employees for their interesting, fruitful and responsible work.
I am grateful to international partners, civil society representatives for cooperation."
Zeynalyan first became Armenia's Justice Minister following the "velvet revolution" of April-May 2018 and was reappointed after the snap parliamentary elections of December 2018.
Top stories
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Azerbaijan is holding major military drills on March 11-15 but has not notified the OSCE of such plans.
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said the contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been informal.
The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
Partner news
Latest news
Sleep apps cause anxiety and insomnia: expert Sleep-tracking apps are making people so anxious and obsessed about their sleep that they are developing insomnia.
Rhythmic control of "brain waves" can reportedly boost memory Controlling the frequency of 'brain waves' could provide a key to unlock conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.
Researchers looking for ways to find Alzheimer’s risk through eye exam People with age-related macular degeneration were more likely to develop dementia compared with people who did not have it.
ADB reaffirms commitment to support Armenia's growth Shixin Chen met President Armen Sarkissian; Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan; Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan.