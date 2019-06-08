// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
June 8, 2019 - 15:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from June 2 to 8, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Besides firearms, the Azerbaijani troops also used mortars and grenade launchers

The soldiers of the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army took measures to silence the rival and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.

 Top stories
Armenia warns against denigration of genocide victimsArmenia warns against denigration of genocide victims
"We should be resolute about condemning denigration of victims and justification of heinous crimes," the Minister said.
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in BrusselsArmenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in Brussels
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.
Karabakh: 1995 deal remains legal basis for preserving ceasefireKarabakh: 1995 deal remains legal basis for preserving ceasefire
25 years ago, the trilateral Agreement on the cessation of fire and hostilities was signed by Artsakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Former Azeri leader "negotiated conflict with Karabakh ex-President"
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Aram I: first step of complete Armenia is joining Artsakh to RA
Canberra Armenian Genocide commemoration set for June 5
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Turkey says has "neutralized" 43 PKK members in northern Iraq The Turkish military launched what it dubbed “Operation Claw” in northern Iraq’s Hakurk region on June 27.
Marijuana use among baby boomers rose tenfold over decade Marijuana use among seniors in the U.S. rose tenfold over a decade as more baby boomers use it to treat a range of ailments․
Vitamin D may prolong life in people with cancer: study Taking vitamin D can prolong life in people who develop cancer, according to a recent analysis of clinical trials.
Syrian Army, militants engaged in deadliest battle in Hama What began as a successful month for the Syrian army has since turned in a blood bath with all warring parties trading heavy offensives.