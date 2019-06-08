250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
June 8, 2019 - 15:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from June 2 to 8, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
Besides firearms, the Azerbaijani troops also used mortars and grenade launchers
The soldiers of the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army took measures to silence the rival and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
