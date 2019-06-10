Tokayev winning Kazakh presidential vote with 71% of vote
June 10, 2019 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kazakhstan’s interim president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, won a snap presidential election with 70.76% of the vote, the Central Election Commission said on Monday, citing preliminary data, Reuters reports.
The result came as little surprise after Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ruled oil producer Kazakhstan for almost three decades and retains sweeping powers, picked the 66-year-old career diplomat as his successor.
Tokayev assumed the interim presidency after Nazarbayev’s resignation in March and has said he would continue the veteran leader’s policies and take advice from him on key matters.
Police detained about 500 hundred people who protested in the former Soviet republic’s two major cities last Sunday against what they called unfair elections designed to confirm Nazarbayev’s succession pick.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran parliament ratifies free-trade agreement with EAEU The lets the government start exchanging documents with the EAEU states on establishing a joint free-trade zone with the bloc.
President: Armenia wants to build cooperation with Belarus in IT Sarkissian added that he would like to see Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko as a guest in Armenia.
Turkey says has "neutralized" 43 PKK members in northern Iraq The Turkish military launched what it dubbed “Operation Claw” in northern Iraq’s Hakurk region on June 27.
Marijuana use among baby boomers rose tenfold over decade Marijuana use among seniors in the U.S. rose tenfold over a decade as more baby boomers use it to treat a range of ailments․