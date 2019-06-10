Armenian freestyle wrestlers win four medals at European Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Junior Wrestling Championships has wrapped in the Spanish city of Pontevedra, with Armenian freestyle wrestlers managing to snatch one gold, one silver and two bronze medals as a result.

Hrachya Margaryan (61 weight category) defeated the Ukrainian wrestler to become the champion on Monday, June 10, while Mher Markosyan claimed silver in his final bout.

On June 8, Armenians Arman Andreasyan and Arman Avagyan won a bronze medal each.

Greco-Roman wrestlers Malkhas Amoyan had earlier become the European champion in the 72 kg weight category, with Hayk Melikyan (67kg) and Sahak Hovhannisyan (60 kg) taking silver and bronze, respectively.