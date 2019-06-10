Armenian freestyle wrestlers win four medals at European Championships
June 10, 2019 - 14:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Junior Wrestling Championships has wrapped in the Spanish city of Pontevedra, with Armenian freestyle wrestlers managing to snatch one gold, one silver and two bronze medals as a result.
Hrachya Margaryan (61 weight category) defeated the Ukrainian wrestler to become the champion on Monday, June 10, while Mher Markosyan claimed silver in his final bout.
On June 8, Armenians Arman Andreasyan and Arman Avagyan won a bronze medal each.
Greco-Roman wrestlers Malkhas Amoyan had earlier become the European champion in the 72 kg weight category, with Hayk Melikyan (67kg) and Sahak Hovhannisyan (60 kg) taking silver and bronze, respectively.
Top stories
Mkhitaryan will not travel to Baku over security concerns due to the tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be travelling with Arsenal for their Uefa Europa League final against Chelsea.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made it clear he wants Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play in the Europa League final.
Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said on May 10 that "many major sports events have been hosted in Azerbaijan."
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Displaced families return to Palmyra for first time in 2 years Footage filmed recently showed displaced families returning to their homes in the Syrian city of Palmyra.
White meat has same cholesterol risks as red meat: study If you want to keep your blood cholesterol levels in check, it’s best to hold back from eating too much of either type of meat.
Sagrada Familia gets building permit after 137 years The city council awarded the license to the committee in charge of completing the construction of the church for 4.6 million euros.
VivaCell-MTS helps one more family get decent home in rural Armenia VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center continue assisting socially insecure families to finish the construction of their homes.