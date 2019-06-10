VivaCell-MTS helps one more family get decent home in rural Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia continue assisting socially insecure families to finish the construction of their homes within their housing project. As a result of the longtime partnership, over 170 families are provided with decent housing.

This year, it's already the second time VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia are united to help one more family through volunteering activity, this time helping the Gasparyans in Geghard village of Kotayk region.

Khachatur Gasparyan, together with his family, lives at his parents' house, 8 members under the same roof. The house was small for the big family, and the Gasparyans had started the construction of their own house but could not complete due to financial difficulties. For many years, the family has tried to finish the construction of the half-built house, but all the efforts have been useless. They have been able to build only the walls and the roof.

''It's already the third year we have been trying to finish the construction and move to the new home. My family income is enough only for caring the day to day expenses. My brother-in-law can't think of getting married, as there is not enough space. If we have continued this way, it would have taken many more years to finish the house construction,'' said Nara, Khachatur's wife.

''Our company together with Fuller Center for Housing Armenia continues to stand by the families who have a will to finish the construction of their houses but do not have enough financial means. We give great importance to the implementation of such projects considering helping families in need one of the missions of VivaCell-MTS. The assistance to these families is also demonstrated through the voluntary involvement of VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia staff members in construction works. This year it's the second time we are volunteering to build a home. The enthusiasm of the employees shows that this year volunteer activities will have continuous nature too,'' said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

In the frames of the partnership, only in Kotayk region, 11 families were assisted.

''Kotayk region is close to the capital city, but here too, the housing need is high. The project that we are implementing with VivaCell-MTS is addressed to helping low-income families to build their home. The family is full of diligence and enthusiasm typical to an Armenian villager. The Gasparyans have strived to have their own home. A little help was only needed to fulfill their dream. Such families should know they are not alone,'' said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan

Tens of volunteers from partner organizations joined the Gasparyans to participate in construction works. They have done the concreting of the floors.