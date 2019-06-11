Passenger traffic in Armenian airports grows 12%

PanARMENIAN.Net - In May 2019, the two airports of Armenia served 243,016 people in total, up by 11.7% against the same period last year.

Zvartnots airport in Yerevan served 229,974 passengers against 202,289 of the past May, while Shirak airport in Gyumri served 13,042 passengers against 15,325 in April last year.

Since the beginning of the year, passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports totaled 1.038 people, up by 8.7% year-on-year.