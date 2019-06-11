Islamic State steps up attacks against Syrian army near Palmyra
June 11, 2019 - 15:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State carried out two attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Monday, June 10, targeting the latter’s positions near the historical city of Palmyra (Tadmur), Al-Masdar News reports.
Using the night as cover, the Islamic State’s first attack targeted the Syrian Arab Army forces at the western axis of the T-3 Pumping Station near Palmyra; this resulted in a heavy firefight between the two parties.
The Syrian Army said they were able to foil the Islamic State attack and secure the area before dawn.
In another attack, the Islamic State stormed the Syrian Army’s positions near the international highway east of Palmyra.
The firefight would only last for a short while, but the Islamic State was able to inflict some casualites in the Syrian Army’s ranks before they retreated back to the desert.
The Islamic State has recently stepped up their attacks in the Palmyra countryside, forcing the Syrian Army to concentrate more forces to this front.
Passenger traffic in Armenian airports grows 12% In May 2019, the two airports of Armenia served 243,016 people in total, up by 11.7% against the same period last year.