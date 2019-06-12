Armenia PM hosts OSCE envoy for Karabakh discussion

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in Yerevan on Tuesday, June 11.

Issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the formation of a peace-conducive climate were discussed.

Some 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from June 2 to 8.