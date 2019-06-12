// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's Sarkissian congratulates Putin on Russia’s Day

Armenia's Sarkissian congratulates Putin on Russia’s Day
June 12, 2019 - 11:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday, June 12 sent a message to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to congratulate on Russia’s Day.

Sarkissian hailed the strategic partnership between Armenia and Russia and the friendly ties between the two peoples that have become even stronger.

“I am confident that the friendship of our peoples will continue to serve as a strong basis for the strengthening of the Armenian-Russian relations and expansion of the allied cooperation between our countries,” reads Sarkissian's message.

The Armenian leader wished Purtin good health and success, as well as peace, well-being, and prosperity to the brotherly people of Russia.

