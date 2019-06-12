Pashinyan hails exemplary Armenia-Russia relations in letter to Putin

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Dmitry Medvedev on Russia's Day, saying that "exemplary relations between our countries continue to strengthen in the spirit of alliance".

"Based on centuries-old traditions of friendship, trust and mutual support, the exemplary relations between our countries continue to strengthen in the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership for the benefit of our peoples," Pashinyan said in his message to Putin.

"The strong bonds of brotherhood between Armenia and Russia, as well as our active political dialogue provide a solid groundwork for the development of trade exchanges, economic, military, political, cultural and humanitarian cooperation both at the bilateral level and within the framework of the EAEU, CSTO, CIS and other regional and international associations.

In a separate message, Pashinyan told Medvedev that "the consistent buildup of strategic interaction between Armenia and Russia stems from the best interests of our peoples and countries."