EU will extend Russia sanctions for another year
June 13, 2019 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - European Union ambassadors have agreed to extend the bloc's investment ban on the Crimean Peninsula by another year, RFE/RL reports.
Sources familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, told RFE/RL on June 12 that the sanctions will officially be prolonged at ministerial level within the next two weeks.
The EU sanctions were introduced in 2014 over the Crimea issue.
The measures include an EU-wide ban on imports from Crimea unless they have Ukrainian certificates, a ban on cruise ships flying the flag of an EU member state or controlled by a member state to call at ports in Crimea, and a prohibition of the purchase by EU companies of property and companies there.
Under the ban, goods and technology for the transport, telecommunications, and energy sectors also cannot be exported to Crimean companies or for use on the peninsula.
Moscow is also supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine in a conflict that has killed some 13,000 people since April 2014.
EU leaders are expected to prolong the bloc's economic sanctions against Russia, which mainly target the country's energy and banking sectors, by six months when they meet in Brussels on June 20.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Lake Sevan a top destination for travelers Lake Sevan in Armenia is included in the list of the 5 best resorts that are popular for summer holidays among Russians.
Militants launch big assault to expel Syrian army from SW Idlib The militants began their attack by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at the town of Qasabiyah.
Armenia improves standing in Global Peace Index Armenia was ranked 118th among 163 countries in the 2019 Global Peace Index published by the Institute for Economics and Peace.
Pallone challenges barriers to U.S.-Artsakh travel and communication We must remain committed to strengthening the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, removing barriers to dialogue, he said.