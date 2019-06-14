Israeli jets hit Gaza "after rocket fire into Israel"
June 14, 2019 - 17:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israeli warplanes have attacked several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip following a Palestinian rocket attack in the south of Israel, the military has said, according to Al Jazeera.
The incident comes after Israel and Hamas exchanged rocket fire on Thursday, June 13 in the first serious cross-border escalation since a surge in fighting in May.
In a statement on Friday, the Israeli military said fighter jets struck "infrastructure in military compounds and a Hamas naval force military compound as part of a strike on a number of Hamas terror sites throughout the Gaza Strip".
The statement said the attack came in response to a rocket launched from Gaza which hit a Jewish seminary in the town of Sderot.
The seminary was empty at the time of the attack as students had left to celebrate the Jewish Sabbath with their families.
"If the rocket had hit a few hours earlier there would have been a disaster," former Defence Minister Amir Peretz, a Sderot resident, said in an interview with Israeli public radio on Friday.
No casualties were reported on any side.
Photo. EPA
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
First-ever Armenian-language TV station launches in Turkey Turkey's first Armenian-language television station has hit the airwaves, according to the journalist spearheading the project.
Two-hour "dose" of nature significantly boosts health, study finds The finding is based on interviews with 20,000 people in England about their activity in the previous week.
Armenia climb nine notches in latest FIFA ranking Armenia have climbed nine notches to take the 97th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published on June 14.
Brain disease linked to lychee toxins kills almost 50 children in India 47 children have died in northern India over the past three weeks from a brain disease that has been linked to toxins in lychees.