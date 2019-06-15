Apple registers 7 Mac notebooks in Eurasian database
June 15, 2019 - 12:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple has registered seven unreleased Mac models in the Eurasian Economic Commission database Thursday, June 13, including A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251, according to listings uncovered by MacRumors. All seven models appear to be notebooks, as they are described as "portable" computers, MacRumors says.
The EEC is an organization that requires companies like Apple to register their new and upcoming encrypted devices before they could be allowed to sell them in the Eurasian market, specifically in Armenia, Belarus, Russia, and other countries which are a part of Eurasia, iPhoneHacks noted.
On the more imminent front, the 12-inch MacBook is certainly long overdue for an update, having been last refreshed in June 2017. A spec bump to the MacBook Air is also plausible, but its October 2018 refresh was not too long ago.
Looking farther out, we've heard rumors about a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an all-new design launching later this year. Given the MacBook Pro was just refreshed weeks ago, the 16-inch model is presumably a fall product at the earliest. Apple occasionally hosts Mac events in October, including in both 2018 and 2016.
Eurasian Economic Commission filings like these have foreshadowed the release of new Apple products on numerous occasions, including multiple Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. The filings are legally required for any encrypted devices sold in Russia and select other countries.
