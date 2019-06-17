Worshippers wear helmets for first Notre-Dame mass since fire
June 17, 2019 - 11:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris hosted its first mass on Saturday, June 15 exactly two months after a devastating blaze that shocked the world, with priests and worshippers wearing hard hats to protect themselves against possible falling debris, France 24 reports.
The service was celebrated by Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit in a chapel behind the choir, a place confirmed by construction experts as safe.
For security reasons, only about 30 people – mainly priests, canons and church employees – were admitted inside the cathedral for the service, while Aupetit and others wore construction workers' helmets. Some of the workers rebuilding the church were also invited.
The date was chosen as it is the anniversary of the consecration of the cathedral's altar, which is celebrated every year on June 16.
The date is "highly significant, spiritually", cathedral rector Patrick Chauvet told AFP, adding he was happy to be able to show that "Notre-Dame is truly alive".
Other worshippers could watch the mass live on a Catholic TV station. The video showed some burnt wood still in the church but a famous statue of the Virgin and Child appeared intact behind wooden construction planks.
It is still unclear when the cathedral will reopen to the public.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Postcard dedicated to Council of Europe cancelled in Armenia A postcard with one stamp dedicated to the Council of Europe was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC.
Armenia Defense Minister visits border positions Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on June 15 visited a number of Armenian military bases along the country’s border.
Armenia determined to built country with European standards: FM The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that they get many positive reactions from the donor community.
Rat infestation plagues town in New Zealand A beachside New Zealand suburb has become infested with hordes of unwelcome guests: large, writhing rats.