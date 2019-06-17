Iran says will surpass low-enriched uranium level in June
June 17, 2019 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A spokesman for Iran's atomic agency says the country will break the uranium stockpile limit set by Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers in the next 10 days, Al Arabiya reports.
Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment in a news conference carried live on Iranian state television on Monday, June 17.
Kamalvandi said Tehran will increase uranium enrichment levels 'based on the country's needs.'
He spoke to local journalists at Iran's Arak heavy water facility.
The spokesman added that there is still time for european countries to “help protect iran from us sanctions… but they need to act not talk.”
His comments come in the wake of suspected attacks on oil tankers last week in the region that Washington has blamed on Iran and amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America for the nuclear deal.
Kamalvandi acknowledged that the country already quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Postcard dedicated to Council of Europe cancelled in Armenia A postcard with one stamp dedicated to the Council of Europe was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC.
Armenia Defense Minister visits border positions Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on June 15 visited a number of Armenian military bases along the country’s border.
Armenia determined to built country with European standards: FM The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that they get many positive reactions from the donor community.
Rat infestation plagues town in New Zealand A beachside New Zealand suburb has become infested with hordes of unwelcome guests: large, writhing rats.