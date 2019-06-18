"Puppy dog eyes" have evolved to help bond with humans
June 18, 2019 - 17:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dog owners have long been aware of the phenomenon of puppy dog eyes -- just a simple glance from a canine companion can soften even the hardest of human hearts, CNN reports.
Researchers think there is a reason for this -- with dogs evolving new muscles around the eyes to help bond with their two-legged friends.
Experts in the UK and USA who studied the anatomy and behavior of dogs and wolves found that the muscular composition of canine faces has changed, allowing them to "better communicate with humans."
Researchers dissected dog and wolf heads and found that the facial muscle anatomy of both animals was almost identical -- except for an eyebrow muscle, found only in dogs, that allows them to "intensely" raise their eyebrows.
The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) journal, found that the inner eyebrow raising movement makes the dogs' eyes "appear larger, more infant like and also resembles a movement humans produce when they are sad."
This prompts a "nurturing" response in humans, Juliane Kaminski, a comparative psychologist at the University of Portsmouth in the UK and the study's first author, said.
"The findings suggest that expressive eyebrows in dogs may be a result of humans' unconscious preferences that influenced selection during domestication. When dogs make the movement, it seems to elicit a strong desire in humans to look after them," she said in a statement.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Tehran says Iran, Russia will bolster economic cooperation Reza Ardakanian said the meeting between Iran and Russia should be taken as an opportunity to strengthen ties.
Facebook launches global cryptocurrency called Libra Libra is being touted as a means to connect people who do not have access to traditional banking platforms.
Marriage rate grows, divorce rate drops in Armenia 6097 marriages we registered in Armenia in the first five months of 2019, up by 521 against the same period last year.
Ameriabank starts issuing OTP-enabled cards Ameriabank is now issuing OTP-enabled cards without the PIN mailers, the bank revealed Tuesday, June 18.