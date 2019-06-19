EU supports solar power plant project in Vayots Dzor

PanARMENIAN.Net - Within an EU-funded project aimed at enhancing SME competitiveness through promotion and wider use of sustainable innovative technologies, a ground-breaking ceremony of a new solar power plant was held in Gladzor, Vayots Dzor province, Armenia, on Tuesday, June 18.

The event is one of many EU initiatives on energy efficiency within EU Sustainable Energy Week in 2019 that will feature Sustainable Energy Days in Armenia through youth events, intellectual quests, painting competitions, seminars and lectures, inaugurals of solar photovoltaic power plants, biogas plant launch, sustainable greenhouse opening, and many more exciting events.

“This project is a vivid example of the EU commitment to bring energy efficiency reforms and renewable energy investment sources in Armenia to scale by actively collaborating with the Government and unblocking energy market opportunities, mentioned the EU Ambassador Piotr Świtalski in his opening remarks for the ground-breaking ceremony.

“Placement of solar power plant in Gladzor is highly important for the community. This will ensure not only energy efficiency but will provide new employment opportunities for the local people. Thanks to the European Union, Gladzor will soon have a solar power plant with the help of which solar energy will be used to reduce energy expenditures and fight for climate change”, Armen Movsisyan, Mayor of Gladzor community said.

Trdat Sargsyan, Governor of Vayots Dzor region, Vardan Avagyan, Deputy Mayor of Yeghegnadzor, representatives from national and local government, residents of the community and the beneficiaries of the project were present at the event.

The project aims to foster employment by improving competitiveness of SMEs in tourism sector in Vayots Dzor region. This will be achieved through the promotion of environmentally and financially sustainable practices, particularly, eco-tourism combined with the adoption of renewable energy sources and efficient energy practices.

Energy efficiency is one of the priority sectors of the European Union for Armenia. Many of the ongoing EU initiatives on energy sector, including a couple of Pilot Regional Development Programme EU-granted projects in Vayots Dzor/Syunik/Gegharkunik regions, and partner-supported initiatives have featured energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions throughout Armenia.

Energy efficiency is one of the most effective tools to support an economy, while contributing to the global fight for climate change. On a national scale, energy efficiency helps strengthening energy security, reducing energy expenditures and freeing up funds for expenditures in other sectors, slowing down energy demand growth. On a building scale, energy efficiency improves the utility affordability, extends building lifetime, and boosts indoor comfort.